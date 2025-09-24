Major League Baseball
Phillies Enjoy Record-Setting Home Run Party, Clinch 1st Round Bye
Major League Baseball

Phillies Enjoy Record-Setting Home Run Party, Clinch 1st Round Bye

Updated Sep. 24, 2025 10:05 p.m. ET

Edmundo Sosa hit three of Philadelphia's team-record eight home runs, Kyle Schwarber had two to pad his National League lead and the Phillies wrapped up a first-round bye with an 11-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

Assured one of the top two seeds in the NL, the East champion Phillies (93-65) will open the postseason at home Oct. 4 in a best-of-five Division Series.

Schwarber hit Nos. 55 and 56 to pull within two of Seattle’s Cal Raleigh for the major league lead. Schwarber also doubled and singled. Philadelphia hit seven homers against Atlanta on Aug. 28, with Schwarber getting four of them.

Sosa was activated before the game after being out since Sept. 16 because of a groin injury. Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm and Otto Kemp also homered.

Jesus Luzardo (15-7) struck out 10 in seven innings against his former team. He allowed three hits and one run.

Marlins starter Ryan Weathers (2-2) lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits — three of them homers. Valente Bellozo allowed four homers in the seventh.

Key moment

Sosa came off the IL before the game and promptly hit home runs in three consecutive at bats. His three-run shot in the fifth inning off newly entered reliever Lake Bachar gave the Phillies a 6-1 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key stat

Schwarber’s third-inning home run was his 23rd off a left-hander this season, the most in major league history.

Up next

Phillies RHP Walker Buehler (9-7, 5.13 ERA) was set to face RHP Janson Junk (6-3, 4.27) on Thursday night in the series finale.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Robot Umpires are Coming to MLB: Here's How They Work

Robot Umpires are Coming to MLB: Here's How They Work

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes