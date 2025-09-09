Major League Baseball Kyle Schwarber Has a 50-Homer Season For First Time in Career Updated Sep. 9, 2025 9:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber reached 50 homers in a season for the first time in his career when he hit a three-run shot Tuesday night against the New York Mets.

Schwarber has emerged as one of the most feared sluggers in baseball during his four years with the Phillies and remains within striking distance of the team season record. Ryan Howard hit 58 home runs for Philadelphia in 2006.

Schwarber's homer gave the Phillies a 7-1 lead and he became the first National League player to reach 50 this season. Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh leads the majors with 53 homers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fan favorite came out of the dugout for a curtain call for a crowd roaring "MVP! MVP!" as "50 Schwarbombs" flashed on the big screen.

Schwarber can become a free agent after the season and Phillies managing partner John Middleton has remained steadfast in his commitment to wanting Schwarber back. Schwarber set his previous career high of 47 homers in 2023, one better than the 46 he hit in 2022.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Schwarber





What did you think of this story?

share