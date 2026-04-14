A Baltimore Bear? Pete Alonso Giving Orioles A Glimpse Of Their Potential

The Orioles faced a six-run deficit and a manager nursing a foul ball to the face when things were at their lowest on Monday night.

The Diamondbacks had hammered two Baltimore pitchers for seven runs in six innings. Orioles manager Craig Albernaz had exited the dugout after a foul ball off the bat of his No. 8 hitter, Jeremiah Jackson, struck his cheek and left a bloody laceration.

As bleak and hopeless as all this was, the Orioles didn’t let it get to them. They had 12 outs to fight, claw back and rally, but they only needed nine.

Baltimore started chipping away in the bottom of the sixth. They wanted at least a couple of big hits to mount a resurgence. Fittingly, none other than Jackson delivered a grand slam to cut the O’s deficit to 7-6. Albernaz hugged Jackson, who atoned for his frightening foul ball accident. Things were looking up. Still, the toughest challenge remained. Getting close is one thing, and taking the lead is another. For that, Baltimore would need a hero.

Who else but Pete Alonso completed the comeback with a two-run home run in the seventh inning. Alonso resurrected the Orioles with an 8-7 lead in his signature absurd style, by hitting a dinger to the only person in the stadium wearing a polar bear head because, of course, he did.

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Alonso, the O’s new Polar Bear, turned toward his dugout, leaped into the air, and let out weeks of pent-up emotion and frustration before starting his home-run trot. For good measure, Jackson belted a solo shot in the eighth inning to pad Baltimore’s lead. Closer Ryan Helsley efficiently took care of business in the ninth, securing his league-leading fifth save of the year for a thrilling, come-from-behind 9–7 Orioles win.

For the first time in a long time, the magic returned to Camden Yards.

Moments like these were the reason the O’s signed Alonso to a mammoth five-year, $155 million contract this past offseason. They were eager to make the second-largest total financial commitment in Orioles history for Alonso, hoping he would be the answer in high-leverage situations and the veteran leading by example. It didn’t click right away for the slugging first baseman. Adversity and pressure crept into his psyche.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Friday, Alonso faced the media in a somber mood. He fought back tears. His voice wavered. In an eight-game stretch beginning April 3, Alonso went 2-for-31 with one RBI and no home runs. He had only one long ball in his first 15 games with the Orioles. His batting average plummeted to .167, and his slugging percentage dropped to .259. He was frustrated. He vowed to be better, more consistent. He badly wanted to turn it around.

Now, the five-time All-Star is heating up. In Sunday’s 6-2 win over the Giants, Alonso went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored. In Monday’s win over Arizona, he went 2-for-3 with another double, a walk, two RBI, and two runs scored, including that energizing go-ahead home run. When Alonso is the engine of the lineup, he’s a stabilizing force that the rest of the offense can build around. He sets the tone. Now, we’ve seen how powerful the Orioles could become with a little maturity and belief.

Despite a slew of injuries and persistent questions about the pitching staff, the Orioles have managed to win six of their last seven games. The young core is stepping up alongside Alonso. Good teams can overcome their weaknesses without letting the early part of the season spiral and devolve into a dilemma that’s more concerning than it needs to be. The O’s have 13 players on the injured list. But nobody could tell by the time Helsley pounded his glove on Monday night to secure the comeback win.

Ace Zach Eflin exited his 2026 debut on March 31 with right elbow discomfort. A week later, his season ended after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Designated hitter Ryan Mountcastle sustained a left foot fracture and is expected to miss significant time. Second baseman Jackson Holliday is recovering from right hamate surgery. Outfielder Tyler O’Neill is on the concussion list. Over the weekend, catcher Adley Rutschman hit the IL with ankle inflammation. Right-handed reliever Andrew Kittredge is dealing with shoulder inflammation.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Injuries plagued the Orioles last season on the way to a last place finish in the American League East. So far, their luck in that department hasn’t been much better. But their ability to be resilient will be a key factor in times of hardship, and what we saw against a competitive Arizona club — being unfazed by a pair of Nolan Arenado home runs, including a three-run blast — was an encouraging turning point that has Orioles fans buzzing.

If Alonso continues producing at a high level, then the O’s are on a playoff-caliber trajectory. If shortstop Gunnar Henderson continues his stellar start to the season — including five home runs and a .911 OPS in 16 games — and the supporting cast takes steps forward, then the O’s are a dangerous team. Still, remaining questions have to be addressed about Baltimore’s shaky pitching staff. Will they survive without Eflin? Who will step up without their ace? So far, O’s starters have allowed 40 runs in 80 innings, which is ranked 17th, or slightly below average, in the major leagues.

(Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Baltimore’s bullpen, for all its legitimate concerns entering the season, has been surprisingly solid. The relief corps ranks in MLB’s top 10 in ERA, fWAR, and strikeout percentage. Plus, there are a handful of relievers on the O’s IL, indicating this encouraging group will only get stronger. Bullpens are volatile, but what their arms have shown early on is a positive foundation for the rest of the season.

So far, the Orioles are imperfect — but explosive. Monday’s huge victory was a microcosm of their initial identity. With Alonso leading the charge, Baltimore is hinting at something bigger. It was the kind of win fans have been dreaming about for months. While their confidence is still growing, the O’s magic is back.

"In The Dugout" is where we provide an insider's view on the biggest and best storylines surrounding MLB's top players and teams.

Deesha Thosar covers Major League Baseball as a reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.