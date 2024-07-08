Livvy Dunne celebrates boyfriend Paul Skenes' MLB All-Star nod
Star rookie Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes is an MLB All-Star, and his girlfriend, social media influencer and LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, is just as excited.
Skenes earned his trip to the All-Star game on the National League side just a year after being the first overal selection in the 2023 MLB draft, thanks to a stellar rookie season thus after being promoted to the big leagues in early May. With 10 starts in his MLB career so far, Skenes has 78 strikeouts and a 2.12 ERA and boasts the fastest average fastball velocity among all MLB starting pitchers at 99.2 mph. The Pirates are 7-3 when he starts.
To celebrate, Dunne surprised Skenes with cake, champagne and balloons when he came home after hearing he was an All-Star.
Skenes became the first player in league history to be taken No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft and then named the following year to an All-Star team. He is the first Pirates rookie pitcher to ever be named to an All-Star Game.
"This is cool, and I'm just grateful for all you guys," Skenes said to teammates in the clubhouse after being given the news of his All-Star selection by manager Derek Shelton. "Since the first day I've been here I've been part of the team. I couldn't have done it without you guys."
The All-Star accolades may not be done yet for Skenes in the coming days, as he is also a candidate to start the game for NL manager Torey Luvollo of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Cubs' Colten Brewer breaks hand after punching wall, lands on 60-day IL
MLB trade deadline: Yankees want relievers? Dodgers eyeing Garrett Crochet?
2024 MLB All-Star Voting: Rosters, starters, reserves
-
2024 MLB odds: Are Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge locks for MVP awards?
2024 MLB All-Star picks: The 64 players who should be selected
MLB AL Rookie of the Year odds: Wyatt Langford big liability for sportsbooks
-
Longest Home Runs in MLB History
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Yankees or Red Sox? Orioles or Phillies?
Pirates' Paul Skenes an All-Star just 8 weeks after debut, and 7 Phillies picked for All-Star Game
-
Cubs' Colten Brewer breaks hand after punching wall, lands on 60-day IL
MLB trade deadline: Yankees want relievers? Dodgers eyeing Garrett Crochet?
2024 MLB All-Star Voting: Rosters, starters, reserves
-
2024 MLB odds: Are Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge locks for MVP awards?
2024 MLB All-Star picks: The 64 players who should be selected
MLB AL Rookie of the Year odds: Wyatt Langford big liability for sportsbooks
-
Longest Home Runs in MLB History
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Yankees or Red Sox? Orioles or Phillies?