Patrick Beverley appreciates Bryce Harper wearing his jersey at Game 7

Updated Oct. 30, 2023 2:27 p.m. ET

Bryce Harper could have rocked a Joel Embiid or Jalen Hurts jersey or one of any number of Philadelphia stars when he dressed ahead of Game 7 of the NL Championship Series.

Harper instead caught Philly by surprise when he entered Citizens Bank Park wearing a Philadelphia 76ers No. 22 jersey of newcomer Patrick Beverley.

Beverley, a two-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection, had yet to play a game for the Sixers in his first season since he signed a one-year $3.2 million, $1 million free-agent deal. Oh, and it wasn’t just any jersey — the 76ers expedited for Harper a City Edition jersey that says "City of Brotherly Love" on the front above the number 22.

Beverley said he was "very surprised" when he saw Harper in the 76ers jersey. While the two Philly athletes have never met, the jersey shoutout shouldn’t have been a total surprise. 

Beverley noted on "The Pat Bev Podcast" that he was a fan of the Phillies slugger, who led the team to within one win of reaching the World Series.

"I think it shows the type of person Bryce Harper is," Beverley said Sunday. "He doesn’t know me from a can of paint. He showed love."

Beverley showed his appreciation when he wore a Harper jersey and a maroon Phillies hat to the 76ers’ home opener. Beverley shot warmups in his No. 3 Harper jersey.

"I just wanted to pay it back," Beverley said. "I don’t know him personally. But the gesture was definitely sought out and appreciated."

Like Harper, Beverley is a staunch defender of his teammates and was even tossed in a preseason game after jawing at former Sixers guard Ben Simmons.

Harper was later roasted on social media for wearing a 76ers jersey ahead of Game 7, considered a bad-luck omen by some fans because the franchise has not won an NBA title since 1983.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Major League Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies
National Basketball Association
