Padres reliever Robert Suarez ejected for sticky stuff before throwing a pitch vs. Marlins
San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suarez was ejected for having sticky stuff on his left wrist and arm before he threw a pitch in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.
Suarez denied using any illegal substances, saying he only had sunscreen on his arm because it was a day game.
Umpires stopped Suarez in the outfield grass, just short of second base, to look at his arm and wrist. He was tossed before he faced a batter in San Diego's 4-0 win.
"We were doing a routine check," crew chief Todd Tichenor said. "We deemed it was too sticky, very sticky, and he was ejected from the game."
Tichenor said he was unable to determine the exact substance, but that based on his training it appeared to be more sticky than rosin.
Speaking through team translator Danny Sanchez, Suarez disputed that conclusion.
"No, I definitely don't use any illegal substance, any banned substance at all," Suarez said.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
