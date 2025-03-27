Major League Baseball
Orioles' Tyler O'Neill homers on opening day for sixth straight year, extending own record
Major League Baseball

Orioles' Tyler O'Neill homers on opening day for sixth straight year, extending own record

Published Mar. 27, 2025 6:55 p.m. ET

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Tyler O'Neill hit a three-run home run off Toronto's José Berríos in the third inning of Thursday's game at Toronto, extending his major-league record by homering for a sixth straight opening day.

Orioles' Tyler O'Neill hits Home Run on his sixth consecutive Opening Day

Orioles' Tyler O'Neill hits Home Run on his sixth consecutive Opening Day

Playing a season-opening game in his home country of Canada for the first time, O'Neill connected on a two-out, 2-1 sinker, driving in Colton Cowser and Adley Rutschman and putting Baltimore up 4-0.

O'Neill's opening day home run streak began with St. Louis in 2020 and continued for four seasons, matching a mark held by Todd Hundley (1994-97), Gary Carter (1977-80) and Yogi Berra (1955-58).

ADVERTISEMENT

O'Neill took sole possession of the mark when he connected in his lone opening day with Boston in 2024.

O'Neill arrived at the stadium Thursday carrying two boxes of donuts from the popular Canadian chain Tim Hortons to share with his Baltimore teammates. He did the same thing when visiting Toronto with the Red Sox last season.

Elsewhere in MLB, Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper hit a home run in the seventh inning against his former team, the Washington Nationals, marking his sixth career Opening Day homer and tying O'Neill for most home runs on Opening Day among active players.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Baltimore Orioles
Tyler O'Neill
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ranking the top 25 MLB players aged 25 and under in ‘25

Ranking the top 25 MLB players aged 25 and under in ‘25

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes