Major League Baseball Orioles' Tyler O'Neill homers on opening day for sixth straight year, extending own record Published Mar. 27, 2025 6:55 p.m. ET

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Tyler O'Neill hit a three-run home run off Toronto's José Berríos in the third inning of Thursday's game at Toronto, extending his major-league record by homering for a sixth straight opening day.

Playing a season-opening game in his home country of Canada for the first time, O'Neill connected on a two-out, 2-1 sinker, driving in Colton Cowser and Adley Rutschman and putting Baltimore up 4-0.

O'Neill's opening day home run streak began with St. Louis in 2020 and continued for four seasons, matching a mark held by Todd Hundley (1994-97), Gary Carter (1977-80) and Yogi Berra (1955-58).

O'Neill took sole possession of the mark when he connected in his lone opening day with Boston in 2024.

O'Neill arrived at the stadium Thursday carrying two boxes of donuts from the popular Canadian chain Tim Hortons to share with his Baltimore teammates. He did the same thing when visiting Toronto with the Red Sox last season.

Elsewhere in MLB, Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper hit a home run in the seventh inning against his former team, the Washington Nationals, marking his sixth career Opening Day homer and tying O'Neill for most home runs on Opening Day among active players.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

