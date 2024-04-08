Major League Baseball
Baseball Hall of Fame announces Hank Aaron statue on 50th anniversary of his 715th home run
Baseball Hall of Fame announces Hank Aaron statue on 50th anniversary of his 715th home run

Published Apr. 8, 2024

Baseball's Hall of Fame will unveil a bronze statue of Hank Aaron on May 23 on the first floor of its museum in Cooperstown, New York.

The hall made the announcement Monday on the 50th anniversary of Aaron's 715th home run, which topped the record 714 hit by Babe Ruth in a career from 1914-35. Aaron hit the home run while playing for the Atlanta Braves in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 8, 1975.

Aaron hit 755 home runs from 1954-76, a mark that stood until Barry Bonds hit 762 from 1986-2007, a feat assisted by performance-enhancing drugs.

Aaron was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1982. A 25-time All-Star, he set a record with 2,297 RBIs.

"The legacy of Hank Aaron has always been about so much more than just his incredible baseball achievements," Hall chair Jane Forbes Clark said in a statement. "His philanthropic vision, his support of youth empowerment efforts and his pioneering work as an executive have opened the doors of opportunity for millions throughout the United States and around the world. We are extremely privileged to care for and preserve his entire personal collection in Cooperstown, and this statue will stand forever as a tribute to an American hero."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

