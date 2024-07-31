Major League Baseball 10 Oldest MLB Stadiums Published Jul. 31, 2024 4:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Wondering which MLB stadiums have seen the most seasons? This article dives into the history of Major League Baseball by exploring the oldest active stadiums. We'll see which teams play there and what makes these classic parks unique.

Top 10 Oldest MLB Stadiums

No. 1: Fenway Park

Home team: Boston Red Sox

First game: April 20, 1912

No. 2: Wrigley Field

Home team: Chicago Cubs

First game: April 23, 1914

No. 3: Dodger Stadium

Home team: Los Angeles Dodgers

First game: April 10, 1962

No. 4: Angel Stadium

Home team: Los Angeles Angels

First game: April 19, 1966

No. 5: Oakland Coliseum

Home team: Oakland Athletics

First game: April 17, 1968

No. 6: Kauffman Stadium

Home team: Kansas City Royals

First game: April 10, 1973

No. 7: Rogers Centre

Home team: Toronto Blue Jays

First game: June 5, 1989

No. 8: Guaranteed Rate Field

Home team: Chicago White Sox

First game: April 18, 1991

No. 9: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Home team: Baltimore Orioles

First game: April 6, 1992

No. 10: Progressive Field

Home team: Cleveland Guardians

First game: April 4, 1994

Which MLB stadium is the oldest?

The oldest MLB stadium is Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. The first game was played on April 20, 1912.

Which MLB stadium is the newest?

The newest MLB stadium is Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. The first game was played on July 24, 2020.

