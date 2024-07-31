Major League Baseball
10 Oldest MLB Stadiums
Major League Baseball

10 Oldest MLB Stadiums

Published Jul. 31, 2024 4:12 p.m. ET

Wondering which MLB stadiums have seen the most seasons? This article dives into the history of Major League Baseball by exploring the oldest active stadiums. We'll see which teams play there and what makes these classic parks unique.

Top 10 Oldest MLB Stadiums

No. 1: Fenway Park

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 2: Wrigley Field

No. 3: Dodger Stadium

No. 4: Angel Stadium

No. 5: Oakland Coliseum

Orioles' Jackson Holliday mashes a grand slam vs. Jays, marking his first MLB home run

Orioles' Jackson Holliday mashes a grand slam vs. Jays, marking his first MLB home run

No. 6: Kauffman Stadium

No. 7: Rogers Centre

No. 8: Guaranteed Rate Field

No. 9: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

No. 10: Progressive Field

Which MLB stadium is the oldest?

The oldest MLB stadium is Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. The first game was played on April 20, 1912. 

Which MLB stadium is the newest?

The newest MLB stadium is Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. The first game was played on July 24, 2020.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 MLB trade deadline tracker: Grades, analysis, details on every transaction

2024 MLB trade deadline tracker: Grades, analysis, details on every transaction

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes