Major League Baseball
10 Oldest MLB Stadiums
Published Jul. 31, 2024 4:12 p.m. ET
Wondering which MLB stadiums have seen the most seasons? This article dives into the history of Major League Baseball by exploring the oldest active stadiums. We'll see which teams play there and what makes these classic parks unique.
Top 10 Oldest MLB Stadiums
No. 1: Fenway Park
- Home team: Boston Red Sox
- First game: April 20, 1912
No. 2: Wrigley Field
- Home team: Chicago Cubs
- First game: April 23, 1914
No. 3: Dodger Stadium
- Home team: Los Angeles Dodgers
- First game: April 10, 1962
No. 4: Angel Stadium
- Home team: Los Angeles Angels
- First game: April 19, 1966
No. 5: Oakland Coliseum
- Home team: Oakland Athletics
- First game: April 17, 1968
No. 6: Kauffman Stadium
- Home team: Kansas City Royals
- First game: April 10, 1973
No. 7: Rogers Centre
- Home team: Toronto Blue Jays
- First game: June 5, 1989
No. 8: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Home team: Chicago White Sox
- First game: April 18, 1991
No. 9: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Home team: Baltimore Orioles
- First game: April 6, 1992
No. 10: Progressive Field
- Home team: Cleveland Guardians
- First game: April 4, 1994
Which MLB stadium is the oldest?
The oldest MLB stadium is Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. The first game was played on April 20, 1912.
Which MLB stadium is the newest?
The newest MLB stadium is Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. The first game was played on July 24, 2020.
