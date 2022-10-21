Major League Baseball
NLCS top plays: Phillies take Game 3 over Padres
Major League Baseball

NLCS top plays: Phillies take Game 3 over Padres

1 hour ago

The Phillies returned home tied with the Padres in the penultimate round of the MLB playoffs. They came out of Game 3 two wins shy of a World Series.

Philadelphia's Ranger Suarez outpitched San Diego starter Joe Musgrove on Friday, pacing the plucky NL East wild-card club to a 4-2 victory.  

Here are the top plays from Game 3 of the NLCS.

Phillies 4, Padres 2 (Phillies lead 2-1)

Schwarbomb!

Phillies fans had Citizens Bank park rocking for the first Championship Series game at the stadium in over a decade, and lefty slugger Kyle Schwarber got the ball rolling for the home team with a leadoff moonshot, giving his team a 1-0 edge.

Any way they can get 'em

The Padres want to win this game, and they don't care about the aesthetic of the effort. The team found some daylight on a critical error from Jean Segura, who bobbled a lob at second pase to plate the tying run.

Redemption!

Segura made up for the fumble with a two-run single on a stellar piece of breaking-ball hitting. Segura hasn't swung and missed on a curveball all season long (yup, read that again), and he went down and away to poke an off-speed pitch into center field.

Going with the pitch 

Alec Bohm has respectable power, but he didn't try to do too much on this two-out offering, slapping a liner in to the opposite field to score Nick Castellanos, and put Philly up 4-2.

Defending the fort

Segura morphed himself from potential scapegoat to potential MVP of the game, following up his two-RBI single with a web gem to keep San Diego off the basepaths.

And he let his emotions roar after the amazing play.

Tossed!

The ninth inning was as fiery as any for both squads. Faced with its last three outs, San Diego valiantly tried to piece together a rally, but its momentum was quelled after Jurickson Profar was tossed in a costly ejection.

Seranthony Dominguez retired the next two batters to seal the win for Philly.

