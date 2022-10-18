Major League Baseball
NL Championship Series Top Plays: Phillies leading Padres in Game 1
The National League Championship Series is underway, as the San Diego Padres host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on FS1.

San Diego beat the New York Mets in three games in the NL Wild Card Round, and followed that up by beating the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in four games in the NLDS. Philadelphia swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Round, before taking down the Atlanta Braves in four games in the NLDS.

San Diego sent Yu Darvish to the mound for Game 1 of the NLCS, while Philadelphia trotted out Zack Wheeler.

Here are the top plays from Tuesday.

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres

Jake Cronenworth saves a run

Bryce Harper smacked a pitch to right-center field in the top of the first inning, but Cronenworth made a phenomenal diving play, getting the ball over to first base before Harper touched the bag for the third out. Had Cronenworth not made the play, Kyle Schwarber would've scored from third base.

Just enough of that one

Harper hit a solo home run to opposite field that just got over the left field wall in the top of the fourth inning. Philadelphia went up 1-0.

Yeah … that's gone

Schwarber unloaded on a pitch from Darvish in the top of the sixth, hitting a solo home run to right field. The ball went 488 feet and was hit 119.7 mph. The homer gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead.

After the screamer, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal spoke with Schwarber in the dugout.

Wheelin' and dealin'

The Padres have been unable to find their bats on Tuesday night, mainly because of the filthiness that Wheeler has been delivering on the mound.

No fear, Seranthony is here

Wheeler was pulled after 83 pitches and seven innings, opening the door for Seranthony Dominguez to pick up where he left off. 

Stay tuned for updates.

