NL Championship Series Top Plays: Padres host Phillies in Game 1
The National League Championship Series is set to commence, as the San Diego Padres host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1.

San Diego beat the New York Mets in three games in the NL Wild Card Round, and followed that up by beating the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in four games in the NLDS. Philadelphia swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Round, before taking down the Atlanta Braves in four games in the NLDS.

San Diego will send Yu Darvish to the mound for Game 1 of the NLCS, while Philadelphia will trot out Zack Wheeler.

Here are the top plays from Tuesday.

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres

Stay tuned for updates.

