New York Yankees Giving Out George Costanza Bobblehead on 'Seinfeld Night'

Published Jun. 27, 2025 1:21 p.m. ET

George Costanza did quality work for legendary New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner in the hit sitcom "Seinfeld," and the organization hasn't forgotten about his timeless contributions.

On that note, the Yankees announced on Thursday that they'll have a "Seinfeld Night" on Aug. 21 when they host the Boston Red Sox (7:15 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), with the first 18,000 fans in attendance receiving a George Costanza bobblehead.

The bobblehead features Costanza sleeping under his desk, with "I love a good nap. Sometimes it's the only thing getting me out of bed in the morning" written inside the desk. This is in reference to when Costanza decided to start sleeping under his desk while working for the Yankees.

As for some of George's good deeds with the Yankees, he gave Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams some hitting pointers, convinced manager Buck Showalter that the team should change to cotton uniforms — granted, it led to first baseman Don Mattingly splitting his pants — and took multiple members of the Houston Astros' organization out for a fun night in New York City, among many other positives.

Earlier in 2025, the Florida Atlantic Owls had a "Seinfeld Night" of their own, and in recent years the team's X account has embraced the spirit of "Festivus" — an alternative holiday invented by George's wise father, Frank Costanza, which is based on expressing to family and friends all the ways they've disappointed you over the past year every Dec. 23.

As for the players on the field at present, the Yankees are 46-34 and have a slim, half-game lead on the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

