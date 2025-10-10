Major League Baseball
Munetaka Murakami Reportedly Set to be Posted; Yankees, Mets Among Likely Suitors
Major League Baseball

Munetaka Murakami Reportedly Set to be Posted; Yankees, Mets Among Likely Suitors

Updated Oct. 10, 2025 4:38 p.m. ET

Munetaka Murakami could be coming to a show near you soon.

The Japanese star infielder is expected to be posted for MLB teams to sign this winter, MLB.com reported on Friday.

Murakami, who will be 26 at the start of the 2026 MLB season, has primarily played third base but also started extensively at first base for the Yakult Swallows in the Nippon Professional Baseball league since 2017. This past season, Murakami was held back by oblique and elbow injuries, respectively. In the 69 games he appeared in, though, the 6-foot-2, left-handed-hitting Murakami totaled 24 home runs and 52 RBIs, while posting a .286/.392/.659 slash line. In 2022, Murakami blasted 56 home runs, while boasting a .710 slugging percentage and winning the triple crown.

Murakami, a two-time Central League Player of the Year, starred for Japan in its 2023 World Baseball Classic triumph, most notably hitting a walk-off double against Mexico in the semifinal round.

A recent report from Nikkan Sports noted that the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners are expected to be among the primary suitors to sign Murakami.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Updated Schedule, Scores for Division Series

2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Updated Schedule, Scores for Division Series

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes