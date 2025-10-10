Munetaka Murakami Reportedly Set to be Posted; Yankees, Mets Among Likely Suitors

Munetaka Murakami could be coming to a show near you soon.

The Japanese star infielder is expected to be posted for MLB teams to sign this winter, MLB.com reported on Friday.

Murakami, who will be 26 at the start of the 2026 MLB season, has primarily played third base but also started extensively at first base for the Yakult Swallows in the Nippon Professional Baseball league since 2017. This past season, Murakami was held back by oblique and elbow injuries, respectively. In the 69 games he appeared in, though, the 6-foot-2, left-handed-hitting Murakami totaled 24 home runs and 52 RBIs, while posting a .286/.392/.659 slash line. In 2022, Murakami blasted 56 home runs, while boasting a .710 slugging percentage and winning the triple crown.

Murakami, a two-time Central League Player of the Year, starred for Japan in its 2023 World Baseball Classic triumph, most notably hitting a walk-off double against Mexico in the semifinal round.

A recent report from Nikkan Sports noted that the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners are expected to be among the primary suitors to sign Murakami.

