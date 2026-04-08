MLB Unveils 8 New City Connect Uniforms for 2026 Season

The City Connect uniforms are back in MLB for this season.

MLB unveiled City Connect uniforms for eight teams Thursday morning. Prior to the start of the regular season, the teams partnered closely with Nike and Fanatics, MLB’s uniform manufacturer, for the next batch of City Connect jerseys. The eight teams: Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers.

The goal for these uniforms is to reflect "the energy and pride of each Club’s community, offering bold and expressive interpretations that celebrate both team history and what’s ahead for the game."

The descriptions of each uniform below are courtesy of MLB.

Atlanta Braves

"A brighter powder blue anchors the design as a modernized callback to the Club’s beloved 1980s uniforms. Red piping, an updated 'Atlanta' script and ‘ATL’ block letter sleeve patch marry vintage style with today’s team colors."

Baltimore Orioles

Rooted in the soul of Baltimore, the design pays tribute to Camden Yards through motifs including the brass home run plaques, wrought-iron scoreboard clock and a Camden ‘B’ inspired by the 1890s Baltimore Baseball Club. An Oriole bird sits perched proudly atop the ‘BMORE’ wordmark.

Cincinnati Reds

"Embracing the color that defines the franchise, pinstripes make a modern comeback in a tone-on-tone style and a nod to the popular vest-style jersey last worn more than two decades ago. A sleeve graphic features the iconic Tyler Davidson Fountain, which begins flowing each year around Opening Day."

Kansas City Royals

"A bold fuchsia-to-blue gradient draws inspiration from Kansas City’s official City of Fountains logo, channeling the spirit of the city’s people and iconic waterways. The updated ‘R’ logo pays homage to the Club’s original 1969 mark, while a heart logo reflects Kansas City’s place as the nation’s heartland."

Milwaukee Brewers

"A water-toned base and cream accent evoke Wisconsin’s endless lakes, sandy shores and sandstone bluffs, while a gradient wordmark captures the state’s beautiful summer sunsets. A ‘Wisco’ wordmark on the chest, state motto on the collar, bobber jock tag detail and redesigned Barrelman sleeve patch round out a uniform that celebrates the team’s history and Wisconsin’s rich heritage."

Pittsburgh Pirates

"Built around Pittsburgh’s unmistakable black and gold identity, the uniform features a rugged, pirate-style wordmark whose font draws inspiration from the city’s 'Sister Bridges.' Red accents and Jolly Roger elements add boldness without breaking the city’s iconic color palette."

San Diego Padres

"Celebrating the Padres’ bi-national region and culture through honoring its traditions and families with a focus on Día de los Muertos, the design features a sunset-ombre ‘San Diego’ chest wordmark, La Catrina sleeve patch, marigold-patterned trim, bone colored hat and pants, and papel picado jock tag."

Texas Rangers

"Cochineal red anchors a design steeped in Texas and Mexican heritage, highlighted by the ‘Tejas’ chest wordmark, a charro-embossed belt and mariachi-inspired fill patterns."