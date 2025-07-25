Major League Baseball MLB Speedway Classic: First Look at Braves-Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway Updated Jul. 25, 2025 6:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We've got our first look at the backdrop for next weekend's highly anticipated MLB Speedway Classic — a regular-season tilt between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds on August 2 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.

The game — which will be played on a field that was constructed inside of Bristol Motor Speedway, one of NASCAR's most iconic and popular tracks that seats 146,000 fans — will be the first MLB game played in Tennessee.

You can watch all the action starting at 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

Friday's stadium reveal comes three days after the league unveiled the uniforms for both teams. The Braves' cap features flames on the top of the visor, while the Reds' cap has checkered racing flags across its visor, per MLB.

The league, which is looking for opportunities to host games at non-traditional venues, originally announced the MLB Speedway Classic in August 2024. The dimensions of the field at Bristol are 330 feet down the lines, 375 feet to the right-field alley, 384 feet to the left-field alley and 400 feet to straightaway center, per MLB's official announcement.

This isn't the first sporting event that Bristol Motor Speedway has hosted. The first football game played there was in 1961 between Philadelphia and Washington — a preseason NFL game. The most notable event at Bristol took place much more recently, though. The "Battle at Bristol," a college football game between Tennessee and Virginia Tech in September 2016, still holds the all-time attendance record for a college game at 156,990, per Bleacher Report.

