Major League Baseball MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway Suspended, Resuming Sunday Published Aug. 2, 2025 11:07 p.m. ET

It was a red flag for Major League Baseball at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

The Speedway Classic between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds was suspended in the first inning because of rain, soaking a record-breaking crowd for the first regular-season game in Tennessee.

The plan is to resume the game on Sunday afternoon.

The first delay at the historic bullring of a racetrack came after the ceremonial first pitch featuring a pair of Hall of Famers in Johnny Bench and Chipper Jones, joined by NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott. The second with one out in the bottom of the first led to the game being pushed back a day, much like a red flag in motorsports.

Fans who stuck out the first delay started heading toward the exits before the game was delayed until Sunday.

It was an unwelcome detour for the long-planned event mixing baseball and NASCAR.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

