Dodgers-Brewers Ready For NLCS Rematch; Next Steps For Cardinals, Reds?

We are set for a rematch of the NL Championship Series in Los Angeles as the Dodgers host the Brewers. Both teams are living up to their billing as postseason contenders, but the Brewers are also finding themselves in a surprising slugfest in the NL Central where all five teams have winning records.

Let's look at some of the notable teams and players that are catching our eye ahead of the weekend.

1. Roki Sasaki has shined in May. Is this the pitcher that the Dodgers believed they were signing before 2025, or are there still concerns?

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Kavner: There are definitely still reasons for concern, but this last start was by far Sasaki’s best as a big-leaguer. Already this month, he has limited walks while shaving over a full run off his ERA. The harder splitter he has adapted to pair with his four-seamer, forkball and slider appears to be an effective tool, and he is clearly making significant strides. On Monday against the Angels, he went seven innings for the first time in his career and didn’t walk a batter for the first time in his career. The "against the Angels" part is doing a lot of work, though.

It sounds like the Dodgers would have given him every opportunity to continue working out his control issues in the big leagues regardless, but injuries to Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow have further cemented his place in the rotation. Now, this weekend against the Brewers represents a tremendous opportunity for him to demonstrate that what we’ve seen the last couple starts is real.

2. Brice Turang, already a stellar second baseman, became a productive hitter in 2025. He's now the Brewers' best bat this season. Is this who he is?

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Kavner: We saw a taste of it at the World Baseball Classic, where he was one of Team USA’s most consistent hitters, and I think we’re now seeing his ascension into stardom. Turang has always demonstrated an advanced approach at the plate, but the steady increase in pop over the last two years feels legit. He hit 18 homers last year, and his .491 slugging percentage this season is actually lower than his expected total based on his quality of contact.

There’s only a small handful of players who rarely chase or whiff, walk a lot, run well, consistently hit the ball hard and play Gold Glove defense, and Turang is doing it all with underlying numbers that support the production.

3. The Cardinals look like they are relevant in the NL once again, and a big part of that is outfielder Jordan Walker. Just how good do you see him being?

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Thosar: Walker’s red-hot start will likely cool down – nearly 3 wins above replacement (WAR) by mid-May is borderline MVP pace and really tough to sustain – but the underlying breakout feels legit. The Cardinals reportedly helped Walker make a subtle adjustment to his stance, and the results have been turning heads.

Beyond his elite hard-contact rate, he’s been punishing mistakes to all fields instead of selling out exclusively for pull-side power. Walker’s raw power was never in doubt, and it’s been encouraging to see him making better swing decisions and becoming more confident about which pitches he can drive. After the departures of Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, the Cardinals have been looking for a true offensive centerpiece, and Walker looks like the answer.

4. Elly De La Cruz is just 24 years old, but 2026 is shaping up to be his best one by far. What can the Reds do to build around their star shortstop?

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Thosar: Finally this year, Elly De La Cruz – who can reach arbitration for the first time in the offseason – doesn’t look as volatile at the plate as he has since he came up to the big leagues four years ago. He has a .954 OPS against lefties this season, and his previous struggles against southpaws were one of his most glaring offensive weaknesses earlier in his career. He’s starting to really take off, so the Reds absolutely have to maximize the years when EDLC costs a fraction of his actual value.

Besides strengthening the rest of the lineup, including improving the on-base percentage ahead of EDLC, Cincinnati needs to bolster its pitching staff. The Reds have assembled intriguing arms, but not an October-caliber rotation. Without more durability and certainty on the staff, which usually comes from Cy-Young caliber aces or dependable veterans, EDLC will be forced to carry games. The Reds can start building around their star player by prioritizing their pitching.