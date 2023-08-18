Major League Baseball
MLB reschedules three Sunday games in California due to Hurricane Hilary
MLB reschedules three Sunday games in California due to Hurricane Hilary

Published Aug. 18, 2023 8:16 p.m. ET

Major League Baseball has rescheduled three Sunday games in California because of the forecast for Hurricane Hilary.

The changes were announced by MLB as Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico's Pacific coast Friday as a powerful Category 4 storm.

Each of the games — Arizona at San Diego, Tampa Bay at the Los Angeles Angels and Miami at the Los Angeles Dodgers — will now be played Saturday as part of split-doubleheaders.

The first game in San Diego begins at 3:10 p.m. ET, and the second is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET. The opener at Angel Stadium starts at 4:07 p.m. ET, and the nightcap is scheduled for 9:07 p.m. ET. The games at Dodger Stadium are scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and 9:10 p.m. ET.

Hilary grew in strength early Friday before losing some steam in the afternoon, with sustained winds falling from 145 mph (230 kph) to 130 mph (215 kph). It was forecast to still be a hurricane when approaching Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Saturday night, and a tropical storm when approaching Southern California on Sunday.

No tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since Sept. 25, 1939, according to the National Weather Service.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Major League Baseball
