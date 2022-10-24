MLB odds: 2022 World Series and MVP lines
The World Series on FOX is finally here!
The Philadelphia Phillies are seeking their third World Series title, while the Houston Astros are going for their second crown when the teams battle in a best-of-seven series starting Friday in Houston.
Here's a look at the World Series from multiple betting angles, with odds via FOX Bet.
WORLD SERIES SCHEDULE
All games 8:03 p.m. ET; all games on FOX
Game 1: Phillies at Astros, Friday, Oct. 28
Game 2: Phillies at Astros, Saturday, Oct. 29
Game 3: Astros at Phillies, Monday, Oct. 31
Game 4: Astros at Phillies, Tuesday, Nov. 1
Game 5: Astros at Phillies, Wednesday, Nov. 2, FOX *
Game 6: Phillies at Astros, Friday, Nov. 4, FOX *
Game 7: Phillies at Astros, Saturday, Nov. 5, FOX *
* = if necessary
BETTING OPTIONS (all odds at FOX Bet)
WORLD SERIES WINNER
Astros -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)
Phillies +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
WORLD SERIES MVP
Yordan Alvarez, Astros: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Bryce Harper, Phillies: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Framber Valdez, Astros: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Kyle Tucker, Astros: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Justin Verlander, Astros: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Alex Bregman, Astros: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Jose Altuve, Astros: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Kyle Schwarber, Phillies: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Aaron Nola, Phillies: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Jeremy Peña, Astros: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Zack Wheeler, Phillies: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
J.T. Realmuto, Phillies: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Rhys Hoskins, Phillies: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Yuli Gurriel, Astros: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Cristian Javier, Astros: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
CORRECT SERIES SCORE
Astros 4-0: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Astros 4-1: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Astros 4-2: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Astros 4-3: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Phillies 4-0: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)
Phillies 4-1: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Phillies 4-2: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Phillies 4-3: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
SERIES TOTAL GAMES
Four: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Five: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Six: +187 (bet $10 to win $28.70 total)
Seven: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
