MLB moves start of Tigers-Guardians decisive ALDS Game 5 from night to day
Citing a chance of inclement weather, Major League Baseball moved the start time of Saturday's decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series between Detroit and Cleveland from 8:08 p.m. ET to 1:08 p.m ET.
The change was announced Friday as the Tigers were going through a workout at Progressive Field.
Cleveland evened the back-and-forth series by rallying to win Game 4 on Thursday night. Pinch-hitter David Fry's two-run homer in the seventh inning helped the AL Central champions avoid elimination.
While the seven-hour switch could be inconvenient for some, it will allow Ohio State and Guardians fans from having to switch between flipping their TVs from the baseball broadcast to the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes game at No. 3 Oregon, which starts at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Mets' Kodai Senga has viral reaction to Francisco Lindor grand slam
How Mookie Betts got 'out of his head' and back to hitting. Can it save the 2024 Dodgers?
2024 World Series odds: Yankees favored; Dodgers second
-
How to watch the 2024 MLB Playoffs: TV channels, streaming, dates, times
2024 MLB Playoff bracket, schedule, picture, standings
'Backyard Baseball '97' re-released, more games coming from Backyard Sports
-
Freddie Freeman (ankle) expected to return to Dodgers lineup for NLDS Game 5
Twins announce plans for sale after 40 years in the Pohlad family
World Series Winners: Complete list of champions by year
-
Mets' Kodai Senga has viral reaction to Francisco Lindor grand slam
How Mookie Betts got 'out of his head' and back to hitting. Can it save the 2024 Dodgers?
2024 World Series odds: Yankees favored; Dodgers second
-
How to watch the 2024 MLB Playoffs: TV channels, streaming, dates, times
2024 MLB Playoff bracket, schedule, picture, standings
'Backyard Baseball '97' re-released, more games coming from Backyard Sports
-
Freddie Freeman (ankle) expected to return to Dodgers lineup for NLDS Game 5
Twins announce plans for sale after 40 years in the Pohlad family
World Series Winners: Complete list of champions by year