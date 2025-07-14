Major League Baseball Pitchers, Fun, and Fan Service: How Boone and Roberts Will Approach MLB All-Star Game Updated Jul. 14, 2025 7:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dave Roberts and Aaron Boone could be sitting on a beach somewhere during the All-Star break, but instead they're solving the Midsummer Classic's biggest conundrum: who's going to pitch and when?

"It’s funny, what happens a lot is everyone wants to be an All-Star, especially the pitchers," Roberts said. "And then when it comes to pitching, they don’t want to pitch. So, that’s something that you’ve got to manage and try to get guys that are open and willing to pitch."

But both managers are embracing their responsibilities ahead of Tuesday's game in Atlanta, especially Boone in his first time. The New York Yankees skipper was in a Toronto hotel room when he first learned the American League All-Star starters earlier this month. He jotted down his first draft for the AL lineup, but then he stopped himself, knowing this would change.

He's pumped about the experience, even if it means less time for his usual All-Star break routine of relaxing in the Hamptons or playing golf.

"Usually, I’ve tried to just kind of exhale a minute," Boone said. "Flip flops and board shorts."

Yankees skipper Aaron Boone will be managing the AL at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game for the first time in his career. (Getty Images)

Roberts, who has led the Los Angeles Dodgers to a World Series appearance four times in the last eight years, this – making preparations and setting his lineup – almost feels like his All-Star routine.

"Four days off always sounds great," Roberts said, "but I never lose sight of how much of an honor this is."

Boone has taken it all in stride, especially when figuring out the pitchers on his end.

"Okay, how are we lining up the pitching? Okay, when are we getting guys in? Who do we prioritize? Things like that," Boone said. "That'll be fun — I think. I hope. I'm sure, a little bit stressful, but that's okay."

Boone assigned Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake to handle any restrictions on All-Star pitchers, like pitch counts and innings limits. If Boone hadn't already heard from teams, he asked Blake to reach out to pitching coaches to inquire about any constraints they should be aware of before calling on the bullpen. Once Boone has a better idea of the entire AL roster, he’ll get Blake and Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus to sort out his game plan.

"I'm going to try and just lean into it and embrace it," Boone adds. "I'm just really looking forward to being there, spending time with those guys and rubbing shoulders with the game’s best."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has become an All-Star regular, leading the NL for the fourth time in eight seasons. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Roberts still vividly remembers his first time managing the NL squad in 2018, primarily because the game at Nationals Park went to extra innings. At the time, he feared a repeat of the ignominy of 2002, when the All-Star Game in Milwaukee ended in a 7-7 tie after 11 innings once both teams ran out of pitchers.

Luckily, that didn’t end up happening for Roberts, who looks back fondly on his previous All-Star managing experiences in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

"To talk to the players and get to know them a little more intimately for a couple days is always a lot of fun," Roberts said. "To see the players interact with one another and then to be in one place, one moment in time, with the best players in the world collectively is an incredible feeling."

When the NL starters were announced, Roberts hadn’t started much of his prep work yet. He was saving that for the following week, when the full roster became clearer. His primary focus was figuring out which pitchers would be available – which like Boone – required conversations with pitching coaches and managers around the league.

"Once you get the finalized roster, the lineup’s easy," Roberts added. "I kind of do it as far as what the fans want to see. A little bit of the service time, I think, matters. Then you’re starting to talk about the starting pitcher."



Even though it will be his first time managing the All-Star Game, Boone will have plenty of support around him. Back in spring training, he invited former Yankees and Braves manager Joe Torre to be a part of his coaching staff, as well as Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt, since the Yankees played the Guardians in the ALCS last October.

His wife and kids will all be traveling to Atlanta to support him, and Boone also invited a close friend, who lives in Los Angeles, to the All-Star Game. Since the Yankees open the second half of the season against the Braves at Truist Park, Boone will stay in Atlanta and spend time with his family on Wednesday.

He’s planning to tour the University of Georgia with his daughter, who is a junior in high school, before his family heads back home on Thursday.

"I'm sure it's going to be hectic and a lot going on," he said. "But hopefully, I can get a little pause to smell it all and drink it in a little bit and enjoy it with my family."

Joe Torre will join Aaron Boone as part of the All-Star coaching staff. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

A couple of days before the game, Roberts began thinking about his speech to the team. He tries to cater that talk specifically to the players on the roster and considers how his words might land with each individual.

"Whenever you address a group of people, you want it to be applicable to everyone," Roberts said. "I don’t know that until I know the roster, so I think that’s something that starts to come a little bit later."

Roberts’ NL team will have its work cut out for them. The AL has won 10 of the last 11 All-Star Games, including the previous three that Roberts coached. All three of those games were decided by two runs or fewer.

This year, Roberts is excited to have Brian Snitker, the manager of the host Atlanta Braves, on his staff as well as Marlins manager Clayton McCullough, who was the Dodgers’ first-base coach before going to Miami this year.

"I sort of let the coaches do it all," Roberts said, "and once everything’s done, I’m just a fan and I get to sit back and watch the game."

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on Twitter at @RowanKavner .

Deesha Thosar covers Major League Baseball as a reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar .

