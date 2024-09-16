Major League Baseball Mike Trout says 'everything's on the table' about move to corner outfield or DH Published Sep. 16, 2024 11:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Mike Trout is open to discussing a position change after he has missed 370 games during the past four seasons.

The Los Angeles Angels slugger and three-time American League MVP said before Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox that "everything's on the table" when he meets with the team during the offseason. That includes moving to a corner outfield spot or more games as a designated hitter.

"Ultimately, my goal is to be in that batter's box, in the field every single day," said Trout, who spoke to reporters for the first time in nearly two months. "Whether that's moving to a corner or DHing more, that's something that I'll leave it up to the front office to come up with a plan. Where I'm at and what's happened the last few years, I'm definitely going to try to explore every option that can keep me out there."

Trout has played in only 266 games since the start of the 2021 season. He saw action in 29 games this season before an MRI confirmed he had a torn meniscus in his left knee. The three-time AL MVP had surgery on May 3.

He was on track to return in late July before he felt discomfort during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake. An MRI later determined there was a new tear above the first one and he had season-ending surgery on Aug. 7 — his 33rd birthday.

Trout said he didn't know when both injuries occurred.

Mike Trout has played in just 29 games in 2004. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

He played in 36 games during the 2021 season due to a strained calf. In 2022, he was sidelined for five weeks with a back injury but did see action in 119 games.

Last year, Trout broke a bone in a hand on a foul ball during a game in San Diego on July 3. He tried to return in August, but played in only one game and finished with 82.

Trout has made 1,332 of 1,502 starts in center field during a 14-year career. He has only 90 games in the outfield corners (77 left, 13 right) and 80 at DH. He has a career .299 batting average but only .214 as the DH.

"I know I have a certain amount of years on my deal and I knew when I signed my contract, I'd eventually move to a corner. But is it next year? I don't know. But we'll have conversations," said Trout, whose $426.5 million contract runs through 2030.

Trout said he has resumed hitting and is doing some agility drills. He hopes to have a normal offseason training program.

Trout led the majors with 10 home runs at the time of the injury. He was batting .220 with 14 RBIs and six stolen bases.

"I felt confident in where I was, how I was training and how I was working out during the season," Trout said. "Coming into spring, I felt really good. So there's definitely going to be some conversations on things that I can improve on."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

