Mets rotation loses Tylor Megill for at least 1 month with right elbow sprain
The New York Mets lost a member of their rotation for at least one month on Tuesday when right-hander Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow sprain.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said before Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves the team would wait for inflammation in Megill’s elbow to decrease before being able to determine the severity of the injury.
Mendoza says the "best-case scenario" is the inflammation goes away in as few as seven days. "Then we’re looking at four-to-five weeks," Mendoza said.
The 29-year-old Megill is 5-5 with a 3.95 ERA in 14 starts. Mendoza says the team will likely find a spot starter to fill Megill’s next start on Friday at Philadelphia. The rotation could have more options soon as the team is awaiting the returns of Frankie Montas (lat) and Sean Manaea (oblique) from injuries.
Right-hander Justin Garza was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to fill Megill’s roster spot on Tuesday. Mendoza said Montas and Manaea would not be among the pitchers considered for Friday’s start. Montas will make his fifth minor-league start on Friday with Syracuse and could then be ready to come off the injured list.
Megill lasted only 3 2/3 innings in his last start, an 8-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday. He gave up seven hits and six runs, three earned.
Megill was 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA in 16 games, including 15 starts, in 2024.
Manaea reported for spring training with a strained right oblique and made his first rehab appearance on June 6. His next rehab appearance is scheduled for Friday with Syracuse.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
