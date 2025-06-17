Major League Baseball
Mets rotation loses Tylor Megill for at least 1 month with right elbow sprain
Major League Baseball

Mets rotation loses Tylor Megill for at least 1 month with right elbow sprain

Published Jun. 17, 2025 6:14 p.m. ET

The New York Mets lost a member of their rotation for at least one month on Tuesday when right-hander Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow sprain.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said before Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves the team would wait for inflammation in Megill’s elbow to decrease before being able to determine the severity of the injury.

Mendoza says the "best-case scenario" is the inflammation goes away in as few as seven days. "Then we’re looking at four-to-five weeks," Mendoza said.

The 29-year-old Megill is 5-5 with a 3.95 ERA in 14 starts. Mendoza says the team will likely find a spot starter to fill Megill’s next start on Friday at Philadelphia. The rotation could have more options soon as the team is awaiting the returns of Frankie Montas (lat) and Sean Manaea (oblique) from injuries.

Right-hander Justin Garza was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to fill Megill’s roster spot on Tuesday. Mendoza said Montas and Manaea would not be among the pitchers considered for Friday’s start. Montas will make his fifth minor-league start on Friday with Syracuse and could then be ready to come off the injured list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Megill lasted only 3 2/3 innings in his last start, an 8-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday. He gave up seven hits and six runs, three earned.

Megill was 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA in 16 games, including 15 starts, in 2024.

Manaea reported for spring training with a strained right oblique and made his first rehab appearance on June 6. His next rehab appearance is scheduled for Friday with Syracuse.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 MLB Odds: Ohtani Makes Long-Awaited Pitching Return, What Can We Expect?

2025 MLB Odds: Ohtani Makes Long-Awaited Pitching Return, What Can We Expect?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes