Major League Baseball Mets' Kodai Senga to Make Rehab Start Saturday; José Buttó Goes on 15-Day IL Published Jul. 4, 2025 6:12 p.m. ET

New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga, sidelined since June 12 by a strained right hamstring, is to start a rehab assignment Saturday with Double-A Binghamton. He is to throw 60 to 65 pitches, according to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, and soon could return to New York's injury-ravaged rotation.

"We’ll see how it goes tomorrow and then see how he responds, and we’ll have a decision after that," Mendoza said.

Elsewhere, Mets reliever José Buttó was put on the 15-day injured list Friday with an unspecified illness, the team's 13th pitcher on the IL.

"We’re not going to get into the details of it out of respect of Buttó, but we don’t anticipate this being long term," Mendoza said. "We expect him to be back right after the All-Star break."

Mendoza said he didn't anticipate that Buttó will need to go on a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment. A 27-year-old right-hander, Buttó is 2-1 with a 2.47 ERA in 31 relief appearances, the last a two-inning outing at Pittsburgh last Saturday.

New York recalled right-hander Chris Devenski from Triple-A Syracuse. Brought up for the fourth time this season, the 34-year-old right-hander has made four appearances for the Mets.

New York didn't have an update on reliever Dedniel Núñez, who was put on the IL on Thursday because of a sprained right elbow sprain and could require Tommy John surgery for the second time.

"He’s going to visit a doctor next week because of a holiday weekend," Mendoza said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

