Mets infielder Nick Madrigal could miss 2025 season with fractured left shoulder
Mets infielder Nick Madrigal could miss 2025 season with fractured left shoulder

Updated Feb. 28, 2025 7:50 p.m. ET

New York Mets infielder Nick Madrigal could miss the entire 2025 season with a fractured left shoulder.

Manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters Friday that Madrigal needs surgery to repair his non-throwing shoulder, which the player dislocated Sunday when he fell to the ground after throwing a ball to first base against the Washington Nationals.

An MRI on Monday revealed the extent of the injury, with Mendoza saying at the time that Madrigal would likely be out for an extended period. The club immediately placed Madrigal on the 60-day injured list and acquired Alexander Canario from the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations.

Madrigal was looking for a fresh start with the Mets, who signed him to a one-year deal in January after he was non-tendered by the Cubs following a season in which he hit just .221 in 51 games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Nick Madrigal
New York Mets
Major League Baseball
