Yankees to Mets: Devin Williams Nears Deal to Switch New York Teams

Published Dec. 1, 2025 11:18 p.m. ET

Free agent reliever Devin Williams has agreed to a contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday night.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical and had not been announced.

Multiple media reports indicated the sides agreed to a three-year contract.

Williams spent last season across town with the New York Yankees, going 4-6 with a career-worst 4.79 ERA and 18 saves in 22 chances. He lost the closer’s job, regained it and then lost it again before finishing the year with four scoreless outings during the American League playoffs.

The 31-year-old right-hander is a two-time All-Star who twice won the Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year Award with the Milwaukee Brewers. He also was voted the 2020 NL Rookie of the Year.

Milwaukee traded Williams to the Yankees for pitcher Nestor Cortes and infielder Caleb Durbin last December.

With the Mets, Williams could replace free agent closer Edwin Diaz or complement him in a rebuilt bullpen.

Williams was pitching for the Brewers when he gave up a go-ahead homer to Mets slugger Pete Alonso in the deciding Game 3 of their 2024 NL Wild Card Series. The three-run shot put New York ahead in the ninth inning.

Known for his deceptive changeup, Williams struck out 90 batters and walked 25 in 62 innings over 67 appearances during his lone season with the Yankees.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

