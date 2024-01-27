Major League Baseball Marlins reveal revised blue, black alternate jerseys for 2024 season Published Jan. 27, 2024 4:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Miami Marlins released revised alternate jerseys for the 2024 MLB season on Friday.

The team's blue uniform will now read "Marlins" on the front, as opposed to an "M" on the chest. Meanwhile, the black uniform will still read "Marlins" on the front but with white font instead of black.

Miami's traditional white home jersey and gray away jersey remain unchanged, while its red City Connect jersey remains in the mix.

As for those who modeled the jerseys, Luis Arraez is a back-to-back MLB batting champion (2022 with Minnesota and 2023 with Miami), as he posted a .354 batting average while tallying 203 hits last season.

Meanwhile, Miami acquired Jake Burger before last season's MLB trade deadline, with the third baseman totaling nine home runs and 28 RBIs while posting a .303/.355/.505 slash line in 53 regular-season games for the Marlins.

Miami went 84-78 last season, good for third in the National League East and the No. 2 NL wild-card seed. That said, they were swept by Philadelphia in the wild-card round.

The Marlins have been one of the more quiet teams of the MLB offseason, while designated hitter/outfielder Jorge Soler — who blasted 36 home runs for them last season — remains a free agent.

