Major League Baseball
Marlins reveal revised blue, black alternate jerseys for 2024 season
Major League Baseball

Marlins reveal revised blue, black alternate jerseys for 2024 season

Published Jan. 27, 2024 4:48 p.m. ET

The Miami Marlins released revised alternate jerseys for the 2024 MLB season on Friday.

The team's blue uniform will now read "Marlins" on the front, as opposed to an "M" on the chest. Meanwhile, the black uniform will still read "Marlins" on the front but with white font instead of black.

Miami's traditional white home jersey and gray away jersey remain unchanged, while its red City Connect jersey remains in the mix.

As for those who modeled the jerseys, Luis Arraez is a back-to-back MLB batting champion (2022 with Minnesota and 2023 with Miami), as he posted a .354 batting average while tallying 203 hits last season. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Miami acquired Jake Burger before last season's MLB trade deadline, with the third baseman totaling nine home runs and 28 RBIs while posting a .303/.355/.505 slash line in 53 regular-season games for the Marlins.

Miami went 84-78 last season, good for third in the National League East and the No. 2 NL wild-card seed. That said, they were swept by Philadelphia in the wild-card round.

The Marlins have been one of the more quiet teams of the MLB offseason, while designated hitter/outfielder Jorge Soler — who blasted 36 home runs for them last season — remains a free agent.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Miami Marlins

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later

Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes