Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball
Mariners vs. Blue Jays: ALCS Prediction, How to Watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Odds
Updated Oct. 11, 2025 8:11 p.m. ET
The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays meet in the American League Championship Series with a spot in the World Series on the line. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch the Mariners vs. Blue Jays in the ALDS:
How to watch Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 1
- Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025
- Time: 8:03 p.m. ET
- Location: Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Series Schedule
- Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 12 - 8:03 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Game 2: Monday, Oct. 13 - TBD (FOX/FS1)
- Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 15 - TBD (FOX/FS1)
- Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 16 - TBD (FOX/FS1)
- Game 5: Friday, Oct. 17 - TBD (FOX/FS1)*
- Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 19 - TBD (FOX/FS1)*
- Game 7: Monday, Oct. 20 - TBD (FOX/FS1)*
ADVERTISEMENT
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Head to Head
The Blue Jays have played the Mariners a total of 6 times this season. The Blue Jays won the season series 4-2. Check out the results from each game below:
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Past Results
- 4/18/2025: Blue Jays 3, Mariners 1
- 4/19/2025: Mariners 8, Blue Jays 4
- 4/20/2025: Mariners 8, Blue Jays 3
- 5/9/2025: Blue Jays 6, Mariners 3
- 5/10/2025: Blue Jays 6, Mariners 3
- 5/11/2025: Blue Jays 9, Mariners 1
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Prediction & Odds
According to DraftKings, the Blue Jays are favored to win the series. Check out the detailed odds below:
- Series Winner: Blue Jays -130 favorite to win, Mariners +110
- Game 1 Score Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Mariners 4
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
3 Best MLB Free Agent Fits for Cody Bellinger if He Leaves New York Yankees
'Just a Thud:’ Chaos and Heartbreak for the Phillies -- Now Uncertainty Looms
Munetaka Murakami Reportedly Set to be Posted; Yankees, Mets Among Likely Suitors
-
Last Night in Baseball: Phillies Lose in Heartbreaker, Cubs Force Decisive Game 5
4 Takeaways From Dodgers' Win Over Phillies to Advance to NLCS
Yankees OF Cody Bellinger Reportedly Expected to Opt Out of Contract
Item 1 of 2
in this topic
recommended
-
3 Best MLB Free Agent Fits for Cody Bellinger if He Leaves New York Yankees
'Just a Thud:’ Chaos and Heartbreak for the Phillies -- Now Uncertainty Looms
Munetaka Murakami Reportedly Set to be Posted; Yankees, Mets Among Likely Suitors
-
Last Night in Baseball: Phillies Lose in Heartbreaker, Cubs Force Decisive Game 5
4 Takeaways From Dodgers' Win Over Phillies to Advance to NLCS
Yankees OF Cody Bellinger Reportedly Expected to Opt Out of Contract
Item 1 of 2