Mariners vs. Blue Jays: ALCS Prediction, How to Watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Odds

Updated Oct. 11, 2025 8:11 p.m. ET

The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays meet in the American League Championship Series with a spot in the World Series on the line. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch the Mariners vs. Blue Jays in the ALDS:

How to watch Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 1

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Series Schedule

  • Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 12 - 8:03 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • Game 2: Monday, Oct. 13 - TBD (FOX/FS1)
  • Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 15 - TBD (FOX/FS1)
  • Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 16 - TBD (FOX/FS1)
  • Game 5: Friday, Oct. 17 - TBD (FOX/FS1)*
  • Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 19 - TBD (FOX/FS1)*
  • Game 7: Monday, Oct. 20 - TBD (FOX/FS1)*
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Head to Head

The Blue Jays have played the Mariners a total of 6 times this season. The Blue Jays won the season series 4-2. Check out the results from each game below:

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Past Results

  • 4/18/2025: Blue Jays 3, Mariners 1
  • 4/19/2025: Mariners 8, Blue Jays 4
  • 4/20/2025: Mariners 8, Blue Jays 3
  • 5/9/2025: Blue Jays 6, Mariners 3
  • 5/10/2025: Blue Jays 6, Mariners 3
  • 5/11/2025: Blue Jays 9, Mariners 1

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Prediction & Odds

According to DraftKings, the Blue Jays are favored to win the series. Check out the detailed odds below:

  • Series Winner: Blue Jays -130 favorite to win, Mariners +110
  • Game 1 Score Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Mariners 4
