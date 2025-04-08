Major League Baseball
Mariners' Victor Robles will miss at least 12 weeks with dislocated left shoulder
Major League Baseball

Mariners' Victor Robles will miss at least 12 weeks with dislocated left shoulder

Published Apr. 8, 2025 4:32 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles will miss at least 12 weeks after dislocating his left shoulder while catching a foul ball over the weekend, general manager Justin Hollander said Tuesday.

Robles, who was batting .273 with three doubles as the Mariners' leadoff man, was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.

Imaging revealed the dislocation caused a small fracture in a bone in the shoulder, and Hollander said it appeared the injury would heal without surgery. If no surgery is required, the fracture should heal in about six weeks, and then another six weeks of rehabilitation would be necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mariners were playing at San Francisco on Sunday when Robles made a long dash to chase down a fly ball. The right fielder went over the low railing in foul territory to make the catch, fell over the wall and crashed into the netting in the process. Robles appeared to be in immediate pain, flipping the ball away with his right hand and grabbing at his left arm.

The 27-year-old Robles has played in 87 games with the Mariners since he signed as a free agent in June after the Washington Nationals released him. Since then, he's batting .319 with 44 runs, 23 doubles, four homers, 29 RBIs and 16 walks and is 33 for 34 on stolen-base attempts.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB power rankings: Which teams and players have started out hot?

MLB power rankings: Which teams and players have started out hot?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes