Major League Baseball Mariners reportedly firing manager Scott Servais; Dan Wilson to be interim Updated Aug. 22, 2024 3:29 p.m. ET

The Seattle Mariners are firing manager Scott Servais as the team tumbles further out of the playoff race, MLB on FOX insider Ken Rosenthal reported on Thursday.

The Mariners, who led the American League West for most of the first half of the season, entered Thursday five games behind the Houston Astros after being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series earlier this week.

Dan Wilson, a former catcher from the team's 1990s-era glory days, will take over as interim manager, per Rosenthal. Wilson was not part of Servais' coaching staff nor has he ever been part of one in professional baseball. However, Wilson has been a constant figure around the team as a spring training instructor and fill-in broadcaster and is reportedly close to current Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

Servais had been the Mariners' manager since the start of 2016. He had a 668-624 regular season record in eight-plus seasons in Seattle, helping the Mariners end a 21-year playoff drought with a wild-card berth in 2022.

This is a developing story.

