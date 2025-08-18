Major League Baseball Mariners' Victor Robles Apologizes After Throwing Bat at Pitcher in Triple-A Game Updated Aug. 18, 2025 2:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles was ejected from a minor league game on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday after he was nearly hit by an inside pitch and tossed his bat at the pitcher.

Las Vegas starter Joey Estes' first pitch to Robles in the third inning was inside and Robles whacked at it to avoid getting hit. After taking a few steps behind the plate and dropping his bat, Robles picked up the bat and threw it in Estes' direction and was immediately ejected from the game by home plate umpire Joe McCarthy.

Robles, who had been hit by a pitch three times in his previous four games with Tacoma, took some steps toward the mound while yelling at the pitcher but was held back by McCarthy and Las Vegas teammates.

After going into the dugout, Robles threw a box of snacks toward the field before heading to the clubhouse.

Robles posted a lengthy apology for his actions in an Instagram story after Sunday's game.

"I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for my recent reaction on the field," Robles wrote. "I let my frustration get the best of me, and I understand how that may have affected not just the game, but the energy and respect we all work so hard to maintain.

"Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been physically and mentally challenging. Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and I've been doing my best to hold it together. That's not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where I'm coming from."

In his apology post, Robles mentioned that getting hit by a pitch five times in his 15 at-bats also caused him to lose control over his emotions.

"I reacted in a way I'm not proud of," Robles wrote. "This game means the world to me, and so do the people who play it. I respect every one of you – my teammates, the opposing players, and everyone in this league.

"I'm committed to being better, not just as a player, but as a teammate and competitor. I appreciate your understanding, and I'm grateful to be back on the field doing what I love.

"Thank you."

Even though Robles' incident happened in a minor-league game, he could still face discipline from MLB. For instance, Delmon Young was suspended 50 games after he threw his bat at an umpire in a Triple-A game in 2006.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

