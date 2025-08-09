Major League Baseball
Mariano Rivera Tears Achilles in Yankees' Old-Timers' Day Game, Needs Surgery
Mariano Rivera Tears Achilles in Yankees' Old-Timers' Day Game, Needs Surgery

Published Aug. 9, 2025 7:11 p.m. ET

Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera tore an Achilles tendon while going after a fly ball at the New York Yankees' annual Old-Timers' Day game on Saturday and needs surgery.

Agent Fern Cuza said the 55-year-old closer, baseball's career leader in saves, will have the operation within a week.

In his lone at-bat, Rivera singled off former teammate Andy Pettitte and easily ran to first base. During an at-bat by Willie Randolph, Rivera took a step and fell to the ground in shallow center field behind second base.

The Yankees restored the Old-Timers' Day game for the first time since 2019.

"It was a fun day until we heard about Mariano," seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens told WFAN. "Mariano hurt his Achilles. I don’t know what was going on. We all thought it was a hamstring, but I think it’s a little worse than that. I think he’s at the hospital now. Unbelievable."

Rivera tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in May 2012 while shagging fly balls in batting practice in Kansas City. He returned for his final season in 2013 and finished as baseball’s career saves leader with 652 and posted 42 postseason saves.

In 2019, the 13-time All-Star became the first player unanimously inducted into the Hall of Fame by getting all 425 votes in balloting conducted by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He helped the Yankees win five World Series titles and seven American League pennants.

Rivera was playing in the Old-Timers' Game for the second time. He hit an inside-the-park homer in 2019.

The event commemorated the 25th anniversary of the 2000 championship team, the last team to win three straight World Series titles. Clemens was a first-time attendee at the event, which had captain Derek Jeter give a short video message when he was introduced following Rivera.

Before the event, Rivera said he intended to speak with struggling reliever Devin Williams.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Major League Baseball
New York Yankees
