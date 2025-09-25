Major League Baseball
Splash Shot! Ohtani's 54th HR Lands Into Pool; Dodgers Win NL West
Splash Shot! Ohtani's 54th HR Lands Into Pool; Dodgers Win NL West

Updated Sep. 25, 2025 7:16 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers are kings of the NL West once again and Shohei Ohtani keeps making a splash.

The defending World Series champions will claim the division for the 12th time in 13 seasons after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks, 8-0, on Thursday.

Ohtani hit his career-tying 54th home run of the season in the win with Freddie Freeman hitting two of his own in the game. Ohtani's home run landed into the swimming pool located behind the right-field wall at Chase Field.

Ohtani also hit 54 homers last season, his first with the Dodgers. The 31-year-old’s best in six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels was 46 in 2021.

Ohtani has 101 RBIs, reaching 100 for the third time. The two-way star is 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA in 14 mound starts following his return from elbow surgery.

Ohtani's 108 homers in his first two seasons with the Dodgers are the third most by a Major Leaguer in his first two seasons with a franchise. Only Babe Ruth (113 for the Yankees from 1920-21) and Alex Rodriguez (109, Rangers, 2001-02) have more.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

