Follow along with Ben Verlander at the Los Angeles Dodgers' home opener

A $10 Dodger dog never tasted so good.

It's the home opener for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers as they take on the Washington Nationals!

FOX Sports MLB Analyst Ben Verlander is on the ground to cover all the action and enjoy an extremely overpriced adult beverage.

It all started with the Dodgers' ring ceremony.

For the game, the defending champs get to wear the classic gold jerseys.

It's going to be a day full of celebration, baseball, some bling and maybe even a homer or two. Check back for more!

To stay up to date on all things baseball, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Ben Verlander spent five years in the Detroit Tigers organization. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. Follow him on Twitter @Verly32.

