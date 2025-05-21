Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: Yankees give New York fans something to cheer about Published May. 22, 2025 10:10 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

Yankees end a 974-day drought

Just after 10 p.m. ET, a lot of New York sports fans were feeling, like Larry David, pretty, pretty good. The Knicks looked well on their way to winning Game 1 against the Pacers behind a Patrick Ewing-esque night from Jalen Brunson, and the Yankees had come back from down 3-1 to tie their game against the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning.

The next inning, they broke that tie when Jasson Dominguez smacked a solo bomb to walk it off for the home team.

That was the sixth home run of the season for the 22-year-old and his first walk-off. Amazingly, it was also the first walk-off home run for the Yankees in 974 days, the longest such drought in the MLB and the fourth-longest in franchise history.

The Yankees' 4-3 victory moved them to 29-19, the best record in the AL East and second-best in the AL (behind a team that we'll get to in a minute).

Just don't ask NY fans what happened later that night to the Knicks, who have a much longer drought since winning an Eastern Conference Finals series.

Tigers are best of the best through 50 games

The Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Wednesday night to improve to 33-17. They sit in first place in the AL Central, and have the best record in baseball through 50 games for the first time since 2006.

The Tigers don't sport many individual superstars, and they rely on team-oriented baseball to win games. On Wednesday, six different pitchers appeared for Detroit, conceding just five hits and one earned run. Each of their five RBIs came from different players, and it was the five, six, seven, eight and nine hitters in their lineup.

The Rockies are the worst of the worst through 50 games

The Rockies dropped another game to the Phillies, 9-5, giving them their fourth loss in a row. There are two clarifications we need to make about the Rockies being the worst through 50 games, though. For one, unlike the Tigers who are merely the best of 2025 through 50, the Rockies are the worst of 2025 and also ever through 50 games.

Phillies vs. Rockies Highlights | MLB on FOX

The second thing is more depressing/funnier, depending on how it is you choose to enjoy sports. The Rockies haven't played their 50th game of the season. And yet! They are still guaranteed to be the worst team through 50 games. They sit at 8-41, the worst-ever mark through 49 games, and the current worst through 50, the 1904 Washington Senators, were 9-38-3 at that point. The Rockies already have three more losses than they did, so even if they manage to avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of the Phillies on Thursday afternoon, they're still "ahead" in this regard.

O'Hammered

Normally if you say that a player hit a ball "to the clubhouse," it's going to mean a foul ball went into the dugout and down the tunnel. Things are a little different at the temporary home of the Athletics, Sutter Health Park, as the clubhouses are not located in the usual spot – in fact, they're a bit of a hike for players who want to go back-and-forth between the two locations. So, if someone hits a ball "to the clubhouse" out in Sacramento, it means the baseball has been hit a mile. Or, more accurately in the instance of this Logan O'Hoppe long ball, 470 feet:

O'Hoppe hit another homer in the game, too, giving him 13 for the season. The Angels would end up winning, 10-5, handing the A's their eighth loss in a row, and dropping them to 22-28. The Angels, meanwhile, inched closer to .500 with the dub, and have won six in a row.

Blue Jays best Padres by two touchdowns

The Padres have had better nights. Not only were they shutout by Blue Jays pitchers Kevin Gausman (7 innings, 9 strikeouts, no walks, 3 hits) and Jose Urena, but they gave up 14 runs in the process, too. What's wild is that most of the damage actually came late – the Padres were losing early, yes, but they got through the first five-plus innings relatively unscathed, down 2-0. And then, the bottom of the seventh happened.

Adrian Morejon entered in relief of Jeremiah Estrada, and was greeted, in order, by a single, a fielder's choice by Manny Machado that was also an error and resulted in no outs, a sacrifice bunt that resulted in a second error by Machado and loaded the bases, a force out by Bo Bichette that scored a run, a run-scoring single, another run-scoring single, a walk to load the bases, and then a Jonatan Clase double that scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr., making it 7-0 Jays.

The next deluge of runs came a lot more swiftly.

The win brought Toronto to .500 on the season, while dropping the Padres to 27-20. San Diego has now lost five straight, and while they're still holding on to a wild card spot, that lead is more tenuous than it was.

