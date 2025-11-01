Kiké Hernández Explains Wild Double Play to End World Series Game 6

It looked like the Blue Jays were poised to at least force extra innings on Friday night, but then the scariest play of all happened.

With one out and runners on second and third in the bottom of the ninth inning, Kiké Hernández made a running catch on a line drive off of Andres Gimenez's bat. From there, he threw to second base, where Miguel Rojas made an impressive pick to double off Addison Barger.

The game finished 3-1 for a Dodgers win, and we have a Game 7 on Saturday night.

Hernández talked to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal after the game and explained how he put himself in a position to make that play.

With the potential tying run on second base, Hernández said he wasn't playing his normal depth in left field to make sure he had a play at the plate on a hit in front of him.

"I was playing a little more shallow than the card wanted me to," Hernández said. "… If he hits it over my head, kudos to him, but his pop is more to the pull side."

After Gimenez made contact, it wasn't a routine play for Hernández, whose sight of the ball wasn't clear.

"Somehow I was able to hear that the bat broke, even with that crowd," Hernández said. "The crazy thing is I had no idea where the ball was 'cause it was in the lights the whole time."

The catch was relatively routine, given the impressive jump Hernández got on the ball, but the most impressive part of the play may have come from Rojas.

Rojas was making his first start since the National League Division Series against the Phillies. The veteran showed off the leather when Hernández gave him a less-than-perfect throw at second base.

"I thought I long-hopped it, but I gave him a really hard throw to catch," Hernández said.

Rojas made the pick, Barger was out, and that double play meant we have a Game 7 on Saturday night in Toronto.

