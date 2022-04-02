Major League Baseball Key Atlanta Braves reliever Luke Jackson out with elbow injury 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Atlanta Braves reliever Luke Jackson has ligament damage in his right elbow and there’s no timetable for his return.

A key part of the bullpen last year during Atlanta’s run to the World Series championship, Jackson is having a "comprehensive evaluation," the team said Saturday.

The Braves said tests revealed damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in Jackson’s elbow. The 30-year-old had the test after he was shut down for a week and then had renewed discomfort when he resumed throwing.

Problems with the ulnar collateral ligament can lead to Tommy John surgery, which would end Jackson’s season.

Jackson has been a force in a strong Atlanta bullpen. He posted 18 saves in 2019 and has since served as one of the team’s top setup men. He was 2-2 with a career-best 1.98 ERA in 71 games in 2021, helping Atlanta win its first championship since 1995.

Jackson had a 0.00 ERA in three World Series games against Houston, allowing one hit in 3 2/3 innings.

The good news for the Braves is that they have a deep bullpen, especially after the offseason acquisitions of closer Kenley Jansen and Collin McHugh.

Jansen's arrival pushes the incumbent closer Will Smith into a setup role.

If Jackson is unavailable, McHugh’s role becomes especially important as another right-hander in the bullpen.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

