45-Year-Old Pitcher Rich Hill DFA'd By Royals, His 14th Team
45-Year-Old Pitcher Rich Hill DFA'd By Royals, His 14th Team

Published Jul. 29, 2025 10:05 p.m. ET

The Kansas City Royals designated Rich Hill for assignment on Tuesday, a week after the 45-year-old left-hander pitched in the first game of his 21st big league season.

Hill went 0-2 with a 5.00 ERA in two starts with Kansas City. The Royals were his 14th team, matching Edwin Jackson for the major league record.

Kansas City also brought up right-hander Thomas Hatch from Triple-A Omaha before its game against Atlanta.

Hill allowed three runs — one earned — and six hits in five innings in a 6-0 loss at the Chicago Cubs a week ago. He became the oldest player to start a major league game since May 27, 2012, when lefty Jamie Moyer tossed his final game with Colorado at age 49.

He also started for Kansas City on Monday against Atlanta, issuing six walks while surrendering four runs in four innings in a 10-7 loss.

Hill made his major league debut with the Cubs in 2005. He is 90-76 with a 4.02 ERA in 388 games, including 250 starts.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

