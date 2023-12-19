Major League Baseball
Jeter is back with the Yankees — Jeter Downs claimed off waivers
Major League Baseball

Jeter is back with the Yankees — Jeter Downs claimed off waivers

Published Dec. 19, 2023 4:09 p.m. ET

Jeter is back with the YankeesJeter Downs.

New York claimed the 25-year-old shortstop off waivers from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

Downs, the 32nd overall pick by Cincinnati in the 2017 amateur draft, is named after former Yankees captain Derek Jeter.

Downs made his big league debut with the Boston Red Sox in 2022 and hit .154 (6-for-39) with one homer and four RBIs. He was claimed by the Nationals off waivers last Dec. 22 and was 2-for-5 this year with one RBI and stole two bases. He hit .236 with three homers, 18 RBIs and 11 steals this year for Triple-A Rochester of the International League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before his big league debut on June 22, 2022, Downs received a pregame congratulatory tweet from Jeter, who met his namesake a few years earlier.

"Congratulations and good luck… unless you are playing the Yankees," Jeter wrote.

With the move, the Yankees have acquired two of the players the Red Sox received in their trade for Mookie Betts from the Dodgers in February 2020. They traded for Alex Verdugo from the Red Sox earlier in December. 

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes: Ranking seven teams' chances to sign him

Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes: Ranking seven teams' chances to sign him

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes