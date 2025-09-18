Major League Baseball
Hunter Greene Tosses Complete Game Shutout to Lift Reds Over Cubs
Hunter Greene Tosses Complete Game Shutout to Lift Reds Over Cubs

Sep. 18, 2025

Hunter Greene pitched a one-hitter and Will Benson drove in the only run with a fourth-inning double as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 on Thursday night.

Greene (7-4) struck out nine and walked one in his first career complete game. After retiring Michael Busch on a deep drive to the warning track for the first out of the ninth inning, he struck out Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ to end it.

The victory helped Cincinnati stay within two games of the New York Mets for the third NL wild card. The Mets beat the Padres 6-1 on Thursday.

The Cubs, who clinched a postseason berth with an 8-4 win in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, still can secure home-field advantage in the wild-card round.

Greene retired the first twelve batters he faced before Moises Ballesteros reached on an error to begin the fifth inning.

Cincinnati scored in the fourth when Austin Hays doubled and came around on Benson's double.

Cubs starter Colin Rea (10-7) had a career-high 11 strikeouts and did not walk a batter in seven innings. His previous high for strikeouts was nine on April 3, 2023 against the Angels.

Key moment

Greene took a no-hitter into the seventh and had struck out the first two batters of the inning before Ballesteros doubled down the third-base line.

Key stat

Greene's career-high for innings pitched came on April 7 when he tossed 8 2/3 in a 2-0 win over the Giants.

Up next

Cubs LHP Shota Imanaga (9-7, 3.29 ERA) and Reds LHP Nick Lodolo (8-8, 3.30) will start on Friday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

