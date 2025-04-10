Major League Baseball Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel rocks 'Big Christmas' cleats in April game Published Apr. 10, 2025 4:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For those who truly celebrate Christmas, it's always Christmas season. And when your nickname is "Big Christmas" like Cleveland Guardians outfielder Jhonkensy Noel, it's essential to remember that commitment.

During Cleveland's Thursday afternoon victory over the Chicago White Sox, Noel sported Christmas-themed cleats, which were red and green, with "BIG CHRISTMAS" on the side.

Noel finished Thursday's game 1-for-4, scoring once. Across the Guardians' first 12 games, "Big Christmas" boasts a mere .160/.214/.160 slash line.

That said, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound outfielder is coming off an impressive debut campaign, which saw the 23-year-old total 13 home runs and post a .486 slugging percentage in 67 regular-season games in 2024. Noel later had arguably the biggest hit of the 2024 postseason for Cleveland, blasting a game-tying home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees. The Guardians went on to win the game in extra innings.

Furthermore, Noel's maximum exit velocity has ranked in the top-three percent of MLB in each of the past two seasons, with his average exit velocity ranking in the 84th percentile this season.

After sweeping the White Sox in a three-game series at home, the Guardians are 6-6, tied for second place in the AL Central.

