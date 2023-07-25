Major League Baseball
Guardians ace Shane Bieber is transferred to 60-day IL in a procedural move
Major League Baseball

Guardians ace Shane Bieber is transferred to 60-day IL in a procedural move

Published Jul. 25, 2023 12:14 a.m. ET

Guardians ace Shane Bieber, who has not pitched since July 9 because of right elbow inflammation, was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday in a procedural move.

Manager Terry Francona said the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner did not experience a setback while rehabilitating in Cleveland, but is not on track to return until mid-September.

"Shane is actually self-reporting that he’s doing great, which we love hearing," Francona said. "But when you do the math, it’s going to be another six days until he throws, then three weeks after that until he gets back on the mound. That’s six weeks right there."

The 28-year-old right-hander was the lone Guardians pitcher to make all of his scheduled starts before the All-Star break, posting a 5-6 record with a 3.77 ERA in 19 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bieber was placed on the 15-day IL following his July 9 outing against Kansas City, and a subsequent exam revealed no structural damage. The two-time All-Star is in the final year of his contract and was a candidate to be traded before being hurt.

By shifting him to the 60-day, Cleveland cleared a spot on its 40-man roster for left-hander Daniel Norris to have his contract selected from Triple-A Columbus.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Cleveland Guardians
Shane Bieber
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes