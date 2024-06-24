Major League Baseball Giants to wear No. 24 in first home game since Willie Mays' death Updated Jun. 24, 2024 6:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The San Francisco Giants have already honored Willie Mays in several ways since the Hall of Famer died last Tuesday at the age of 93.

But in their first home game back home in the city where Mays spent most of his career, the Giants are going even further in tribute to the franchise legend. Every uniformed member of the team will wear Mays' No. 24 when the Giants face the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park on Monday.

Since his passing, Mays has been honored in a variety of ways across Major League Baseball, primarily at the MLB at Rickwood Field game on Thursday where the Giants faced the Cardinals in a matchup won 6-5 by St. Louis.

The game at the iconic Birmingham, Alabama venue had already planned to honor Mays, the Alabama native who played his first professional baseball for the Negro Leagues' Birmingham Black Barons. But it took on new meaning after Mays' death. Mays' son Michael led an on-field tribute to his father before the game, flanked by Mays' godson and fellow Giants icon Barry Bonds, and Mays' fellow Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.

