Giants' Blake Snell throws first career no-hitter in 3-0 win over Reds
Welcome to the club, Blake Snell.
The San Francisco Giants left-hander threw his first-career no-hitter in a 3-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.
The 31-year-old Snell struck out 11 and walked three as the Giants built a 3-0 lead through eight innings. Snell became the first member of the Giants to throw a no-hitter since Chris Heston accomplished the feat back in 2015. It marks the 18th no-hitter in Giants history.
"Seventh inning I felt a little tired, and then I kind of looked at the scoreboard and that's when I noticed, and I said, 'You better wake up,'" Snell told NBC Sports Bay Area as his Giants teammates dumped a cold bucket of ice water on him.
Snell entered Friday night's contest with an 0-3 record with a 5.10 ERA. He had never pitched into the ninth inning of a game in his career, which includes an All-Star selection and two Cy Young Awards, his second of which came last season with the San Diego Padres.
Snell became the third MLB player to throw a no-hitter this season, joining Dylan Cease and Ronel Blanco.
-
MLB’s best rosters? Ranking every contender post-trade deadline
Longest losing streaks in North American sports history: White Sox next?
2024 World Series odds: Dodgers favored after huge trade deadline move
-
The most memorable near misses and close calls in sports history
Angels star Mike Trout out for remainder of season with meniscus tear
Bookmaker to plead guilty in gambling case tied to baseball star Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter
-
2024 MLB's biggest winners, losers from the trade deadline
2024 MLB Playoff picture, bracket, schedule
-
MLB’s best rosters? Ranking every contender post-trade deadline
Longest losing streaks in North American sports history: White Sox next?
2024 World Series odds: Dodgers favored after huge trade deadline move
-
The most memorable near misses and close calls in sports history
Angels star Mike Trout out for remainder of season with meniscus tear
Bookmaker to plead guilty in gambling case tied to baseball star Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter
-
2024 MLB's biggest winners, losers from the trade deadline
2024 MLB Playoff picture, bracket, schedule