Major League Baseball Giants' Blake Snell throws first career no-hitter in 3-0 win over Reds Updated Aug. 2, 2024 11:03 p.m. ET

Welcome to the club, Blake Snell.

The San Francisco Giants left-hander threw his first-career no-hitter in a 3-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

The 31-year-old Snell struck out 11 and walked three as the Giants built a 3-0 lead through eight innings. Snell became the first member of the Giants to throw a no-hitter since Chris Heston accomplished the feat back in 2015. It marks the 18th no-hitter in Giants history.

"Seventh inning I felt a little tired, and then I kind of looked at the scoreboard and that's when I noticed, and I said, 'You better wake up,'" Snell told NBC Sports Bay Area as his Giants teammates dumped a cold bucket of ice water on him.

Snell entered Friday night's contest with an 0-3 record with a 5.10 ERA. He had never pitched into the ninth inning of a game in his career, which includes an All-Star selection and two Cy Young Awards, his second of which came last season with the San Diego Padres.

Snell became the third MLB player to throw a no-hitter this season, joining Dylan Cease and Ronel Blanco.

