Major League Baseball
Freedie Freeman walk-off grand slam: Social world reacts to dramatic Dodgers-Yankees Game 1
Published Oct. 26, 2024 12:23 a.m. ET

Freddie Freeman hit the first game-ending grand slam in World Series history with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in a dramatic opener Friday night.

Hobbled by a badly sprained ankle, Freeman homered on the first pitch he saw — an inside fastball from Nestor Cortes — and raised his bat high before beginning his trot as the sellout crowd of 52,394 roared.

In this much-hyped, star-studded World Series between two of baseball's most storied and successful franchises, Game 1 certainly delivered. Here are the best reactions to Freeman's historic grand slam on social media:

This story includes reporting by The Associated Press.

