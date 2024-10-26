Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball
Freddie Freeman walk-off grand slam: Social world reacts to dramatic Dodgers-Yankees Game 1
Updated Oct. 26, 2024 12:01 p.m. ET
Freddie Freeman hit the first game-ending grand slam in World Series history with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in a dramatic opener Friday night.
Hobbled by a badly sprained ankle, Freeman homered on the first pitch he saw — an inside fastball from Nestor Cortes — and raised his bat high before beginning his trot as the sellout crowd of 52,394 roared.
In this much-hyped, star-studded World Series between two of baseball's most storied and successful franchises, Game 1 certainly delivered. Here are the best reactions to Freeman's historic grand slam on social media:
This story includes reporting by The Associated Press.
