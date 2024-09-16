Major League Baseball
Francisco Lindor's MRI shows no structural damage as Mets SS aims for return
Francisco Lindor's MRI shows no structural damage as Mets SS aims for return

Published Sep. 16, 2024 6:45 p.m. ET

Francisco Lindor said an MRI of his ailing back on Monday did not detect any structural damage and he hopes to return to the New York Mets lineup this week.

"I'm great, I'm great," the shortstop said before Monday's series opener against Washington. "I still have a little bit of pain, but we got good news. Everything seems like it's good. It could be three-to-five days or it could be two to three. It depends on how my back reacts."

Lindor was forced out early of games at Philadelphia on Friday and Sunday, and he didn't play Saturday.

"When I can't do what I love the most, which is play defense, that's when I said something," Lindor said. "I was a little timid on ground balls."

Lindor is hitting .271 with 31 homers, 86 RBIs and 27 stolen bases. The four-time All-Star was batting .193 with seven homers and 22 RBIs through May 20 but since then is batting .307 with 24 homers and 64 RBIs in his last 101 games.

"I was expecting the worst, to be honest with you," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. "For Lindor to not be in the lineup one day and then to be in the lineup and then come out of the game after one inning — that's pretty telling, because I know how hard and how tough this guy is and he's going to play through injuries."

Lindor said he did not receive a cortisone injection.

"They just said it's back acting up — the medical term, I can't tell you that," Lindor said. "I listened to a certain point. As soon as they said no structural damage, I tuned out."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

