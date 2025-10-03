Major League Baseball FOX Super 6 contest: MLB Divisional Round Picks Updated Oct. 4, 2025 3:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

What's better than watching baseball? Watching baseball and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the MLB playoffs this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the MLB Playoff Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, we have you covered this week.

Read below for our thoughts on the playoffs, which can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Which player will have the MOST RBIs in the Divisional Round?

Kyle Schwarber, Cal Raleigh, Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani

No player in Major League Baseball recorded more RBI than Schwarber this season, with a whopping 132. It's hard to pick against him here, but Raleigh is also a good choice—as his 125 were the third-most of any player this season.

Prediction: Kyle Schwarber

2. Which pitching staff will have the MOST STRIKEOUTS in the Divisional Round?

Phillies, Brewers, Blue Jays, Mariners

The Phillies pitching staff had the third-most strikeouts this season with 1,471—but they'll be facing a loaded Dodgers roster that is looking to win back-to-back World Series titles. Milwaukee is the logical choice as here, as their staff had the fifth-most strikeouts this year with 1,432— and will have red-hot Freddy Peralata on the mound. The Brewers also had the second best team ERA at 3.59.

Prediction: Brewers

3. Which player will score the MOST RUNS in the Divisional Round?

Julio Rodriguez, George Springer, Brice Turang, Kyle Tucker

Springer was one of 10 players this season to have 106 runs scored and is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He hit over .300 for the first time in his 12 seasons in the big leagues, and led the Blue Jays to a 94-68 record.

Prediction: George Springer

4. Rank by total TEAM HITS in Game 3 of the Divisional Round (highest to lowest)

Blue Jays, Yankees, Tigers, Mariners

The Yankees and Blue Jays both had the best record in the AL, which will likely result in a series that doesn't see a ton of offensive firepower. In the month of September, the Mariners recorded 220 hits— the fourth-most of any team in that span.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction: Mariners, Yankees, Blue Jays, Tigers

5. Which trio of hitters will have the MOST COMBINED HOME RUNS in the Divisional Round?

Raleigh, Suarez, Rodriguez

Judge, Grisham, Chisholm Jr.

Ohtani, Freeman, T. Hernandez

Harper, Schwarber, Kepler

While it's tempting to choose the Yankee trio that has combined for 118 home runs, the Dodgers trio combined for 10 last postseason and 104 in the regular season.

Prediction: Ohtani, Freeman, T. Hernandez

6. Who will win Game 3 of the TOR vs NY Divisional Series?

Blue Jays or Yankees

These two teams had the same record in the regular season at 94-68, making this a tough call. Aaron Judge is the overwhelming favorite to win MVP, and Cam Schlittler became the first pitcher in Yankees history with a scoreless postseason outing with 10+ strikeouts and no walks vs. the Red Sox.

Prediction: Yankees

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: 6-2

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share