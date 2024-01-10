Major League Baseball
Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías won't face felony charge after September arrest
Published Jan. 10, 2024 4:15 p.m. ET

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías won’t be charged with a felony after his arrest in September on suspicion of domestic violence.

According to a charge evaluation worksheet from the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, Urías was arguing with his wife when he "pushed (her) against a fence and pulled her by the hair or shoulders." However, the document said, "Neither the Victim’s injuries nor the Defendant’s criminal history justify a felony filing."

The DA's office said Tuesday it is turning the case over to the city attorney to consider filing a misdemeanor.

Urías became a free agent after the World Series. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Dodgers.

Urías was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball after his arrest outside BMO Stadium in Exposition Park in south Los Angeles where he attended a Major League Soccer game. Police were first alerted by a citizen who reported a man and woman were in a physical altercation. Urías was arrested by Department of Public Safety officers on felony suspicion of domestic violence.

The leave was imposed under baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy with the players' association and can be the first step toward a suspension. Players are paid but cannot play while on leave.

Even without a criminal conviction, MLB could suspend the 27-year-old left-hander if it concludes he violated the policy.

Urías was arrested in May 2019 for domestic battery. He was suspended 20 games by MLB, but he wasn’t prosecuted by the Los Angeles city attorney on the condition he complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program. No player has been suspended twice under MLB’s domestic violence policy.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

